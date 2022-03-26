Christchurch [New Zealand], March 26 (ANI): Despite a great 71-run victory over Pakistan, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine admitted that hosts are 'gutted' for not reaching the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

A brilliant ton from opener Suzie Bates and a maiden five-wicket haul from Hannah Rowe helped New Zealand to register a victory over Pakistan here at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

Also Read | India vs Belarus, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast Details Of Football Match on TV in IST.

"It's pretty bitter-sweet, we put on a good performance today, Suzie did well, so did Hannah after being hit around. We ended up on the wrong side of some close games, that's a disappointment indeed. This has been the most competitive World Cup that I have been in, the run-chases have been incredible, huge amounts of credit to the ground-staffs, the quality of the pitches has been outstanding. If you put teams on average wickets, you'll get average cricket, but the wickets here have been fantastic," said Sophie Devine in a post-match presentation.

New Zealand managed to pick up wickets at crucial stages to quickly deflate any winning prospects. Pakistan only scored 194 runs in 50 overs for the loss of 9 wickets and lost the match.

Also Read | Lionel Messi To Retire After FIFA World Cup 2022? Here's What the Argentine Great Had To Say on His Future in International Football.

"Obviously gutted at having not reached the semis, but we wish the remaining teams the best. It's time to go back and reflect on some things, it's time to refresh, take some time off, and come back. It's still there (to carry on), I had great fun in this tournament. For a lot of us older girls who have been dreaming of winning the tournament at home, following the greats of 2000 (the last time NZ won the WC), it probably will not happen to us, playing the WC at home, but that's the way it goes," said Devine.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the match. New Zealand, batted first, scored 265 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the 50 overs.

Suzy played a brilliant inning of 126 runs in 135 balls with the help of 14 fours. After Suzy, wicketkeeper Katie Martin was the highest run-scorer with 30 runs. Nida Dar took the highest three wickets for Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)