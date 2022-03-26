Lionel Messi stated that his future with the Argentine team is uncertain post the FIFA World Cup 2022 after his side defeated Venezuela 3-0 in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Messi was among the scorers with Angel Di Maria and Nico Gonzalez finding the net as La Albiestece extended their winning streak to 30 matches. Reckoning that 'many things will change' after the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Messi was quoted by ESPN, saying, "I don't know, the truth is I don't know. I think about that is coming, which is close, Ecuador (on Tuesday). The preparation matches in June and September. Let's hope these go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup, many things will change." Argentina 3–0 Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2022 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

"It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina,'' he added. The Argentine great won his first international trophy, as he led his side to a Copa America title win last year in June. It was a soothing victory for someone like Messi, who had shockingly announced his retirement from international football in 2016 after losing to Chile in the Copa America final that year.

Messi has had a season to forget for his new club PSG so far, where he is yet to recreate his magic. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to hit the ground running at the Parc des Princes in terms of goals, finding the net only seven times in all competitions. He has however notched up 11 assists. The Argentine star failed to inspire his side to a win as PSG were eliminated by Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Messi had missed a penalty in the first leg.

