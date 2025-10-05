Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 5 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and opted to field against India in their Women's World Cup 2025 fixture on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Indian team, which kick-started the campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka, will have their second match of the campaign against Pakistan, which endured a humiliating defeat in its campaign opener against Bangladesh.

India has never lost to Pakistan in the women's 50-over World Cup, having won all four of their clashes so far.

"We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us - our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase," Fatima Sana said.

"We played a good series here before the WC. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing (she's ill), Renuka Thakur replaces well. We've gelled well as a team and looking forward to today's contest," Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani. (ANI)

