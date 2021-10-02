Gold Coast, Oct 2 (PTI) India declared their first innings at 377 for eight on the third day of the rain-marred women's day/night Test against Australia here on Saturday.

The visitors declared their innings shortly after Deepti Sharma's dismissal for 167-ball 66-run knock at the Carrara Oval.

Sharma struck eight boundaries to notch her best Test score, a day after opener Smriti Mandhana grabbed the headline with a magnificent maiden century in the format.

All-rounder Sharma got out shortly after the dinner break.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings 377/8 declared in 145 overs (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2/45, Ellyse Perry 2/76, Stella Campbell 2/47).

