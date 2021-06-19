Bristol, Jun 19 (PTI) Indian women reached 243 for 8 in their second innings at tea on the fourth and final day of the one-off Test against England here on Saturday.

Five wickets fell in the eventful second session with the captain Mithali Raj (4) and Harmanpreet Kaur (8) getting out cheaply. Set batter Punam Raut also fell for 39 off 104 deliveries.

Sneh Rana (27 not out) and Taniya Bhatia (3 not out) were batting at the tea break as India toiled hard to save the match.

Earlier, Deepti Sharma (54) and Punam Raut (39) shared a 72-run stand for the third wicket in the second session as India wiped off the deficit after being forced to follow on by England on Friday.

Overnight batter Shafali Verma was dismissed in the 30th over by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for 63.

Brief Scores:

England Women 1st innings: 396/9 decl

India Women: 231 and 243 for 8 in 93 overs (Shafali Verma 63, Deepti Sharma 54, Punam Raut 39; Sophie Ecclestone 4/83).

