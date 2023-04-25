New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants pace spearhead Mark Wood is set to miss the final stages of the IPL to attend the birth of his child next month.

The right-arm pacer has featured in four games for the Super Giants, snaring 11 wickets at an economy of 8.12. He has, however, missed LSG's last two meetings due to illness.

"Wood and his wife Sarah are expecting their second child towards the end of May, and Wood will fly home at some point in the coming weeks in order to be present at the birth," a report in ESPNCricinfo stated.

The IPL qualifiers are scheduled for May 23 and 26 with the final set to be played on May 28.

England are also scheduled to play a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on June 1, four days after the IPL final.

Test skipper Ben Stokes had earlier said that he may also miss the final stages of the IPL to prepare for the fixture.

"...ECB does not intend to pull players out of the tournament against their will, having previously indicated to the BCCI and to franchises that they would be available for the full season."

