New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): During the recently concluded Test series between England and India, which ended in a 2-2 draw, several youngsters and veterans alike emerged from the shadows of retired legends Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. One of these players was also the team's leading wicket-taker, Mohammed Siraj, who outbowled his 'Jassi Bhai', Jasprit Bumrah, who could play only three Test matches due to workload management.

During the series, Siraj took 23 wickets at an average of 32.43, with a six-wicket haul, a five-wicket haul and a four-wicket haul each to his name. His spell of 6/70 during the win at Birmingham was his best statistically. With his inspirational comeback spell at The Oval, which reduced England from 301/4 to 367/10 while pursuing 374 runs, Siraj ended the series with a five-wicket haul, converting his naysayers, often calling out his erratic spells, into the believers of 'Miyan Magic'.

-Siraj stepping up in Bumrah's absence during England series

Siraj has been a workhorse bowler for India in every sense, especially in overseas conditions. Having earned the 'warrior' tag from his teammates and opposition alike, Siraj ran for every spell as if his life and career depended on it. The intensity, passion and heart never wavered even when calls to look after his workload were made by experts and media alike.

Since 2020, he has bowled 1069.5 overs for India and taken 123 scalps at an average of 31.05 in 41 Tests. Among Indian pacers, his workload is only below Bumrah's, who bowled 1106.1 overs in 36 Tests and took 157 wickets at an average of 20.05.

Throughout this series, Siraj had Team India covering all the bases, even when Bumrah was not around. Rather than feeling down without his beloved 'Jassi bhai' running in tandem with him, he wore the identity of pace spearhead with pride and lived it, breathed it every second on the pitch.

His 6/70 at Birmingham helped India get a 180-run lead, bundling out England for 407 in response to India's mammoth first innings total of 587 runs. When England were set 608 runs to win, Siraj drew first blood with Zak Crawley's wicket, putting pressure on England immediately from which they never recovered. India won the match by 336 runs, a record in overseas wins for India.

At The Oval, after India made 224 in the first innings, it was his four-fers in tandem with Prasidh Krishna which made sure that the first innings lead was just 247. When the target of 374 runs was set, England demoralised India with a 195-run stand between Harry Brook and Joe Root. With 73 needed and seven wickets in hand, the game was for England to lose. However, that one final push from Prasidh and Siraj produced two quick wickets for the former, putting back pressure on England. Toe-crushing yorkers, close calls, edges and misses that induced 'ooohs, woahhhs and aaahs' from the crowd came in plenty. Every ball had turned into an event.

When 35 runs and four wickets were at stake on the final day, Siraj took it upon himself to deliver the remaining killer blows. By the time Siraj completed his signature Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siuuuuuu' celebration following Gus Atkinson's dismissal, he was not just Siraj, but a synonym for relentlessness. Bumrah's partner-in-pace had graduated from being a second-fiddle to a one-man force in himself.

As per CricViz, Siraj drew 283 false shots (edges and misses) throughout the series, most by an Indian seamer since the records began. It was indeed a monumental effort to generate so much intensity, pace, wickets and close calls within a matter of 185.3 overs, the most by a bowler in the series. This translates to a total of 1,113 balls bowled!

-A1 since day one, away from home

Since his Test debut in December 2020, Siraj has taken the most wickets by an Indian away from home (104 in 27 Tests at an average of 29.97, with five five-wicket hauls and best figures). Bumrah falls just short with 102 wickets in 21 Tests at an average of 20.30, with best figures of 6/61, as per ESPNCricinfo.

When the 'Wickets outside Asia' filter is put in, Siraj falls behind Bumrah, but only by the slightest, taking 98 scalps in 25 Tests as compared to Bumrah's 102 scalps in 21 Tests. His bowling average in overseas Tests is 30.10, with best figures of 6/15.

Since his debut, India has won a total of nine Test matches in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) countries during this decade of the 2020s. The pacer is the only Indian player to have featured in all of them. He has played a central role in this brilliant SENA run for India, with 51 wickets at an average of 18.92 at a strike rate of 36.1, with four five-wicket hauls.

Siraj has loved the big occasions since the very start. The pressure of such occasions produced great hunger and adrenaline in him to succeed. Some of his standout SENA contributions include (aside from his recent exploits in England this tour):

-Total of five wickets (including a three-fer in the second innings) at Melbourne in 2020 to draw the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-1 after India lost the Adelaide opener, being skittled out for 36 runs. His wicket tally included names like Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Cameron Green.

-Total of six wickets (including a five-for in the second innings) at Brisbane in 2021 to help India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21 by 2-1 and hand Australia their first Test loss at Brisbane in over 32 years. His five-wicket haul included prized scalps of Steve Smith, Labuschagne and Matthew Wade, giving India a 328-run target to win.

-Total of eight wickets (four-fers in each innings) at Lord's during the 2021 tour to England, to defeat England by 151 runs and take a 1-0 series lead after the first match ended in a draw. Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow were among his most prized victims.

-Total of seven wickets (including a first innings six-fer) against South Africa at Cape Town in 2024 to end the series levelled 1-1. This was India's first-ever Test win at Cape Town. With his six-wicket haul, Siraj single-handedly demolished the Proteas top/middle-order and got coveted wickets of the opening pair of Aiden Markram and skipper Dean Elgar. The match figures of 6/15 in nine overs are his best Test figures.

-A total of five wickets (including a second innings three-fer), which helped India kickstart the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 with a 295-run win at Perth's Optus Stadium. This was India's first win at the venue, and he took wickets of Smith, Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja among others.

All of Siraj's five-wicket hauls have come outside Asia, including two in England, one each in Australia, South Africa and the West Indies. Team India has never lost a Test when Siraj has taken a five-for, solidifying his status as India's ultimate lucky charm outside Asia.

Courtesy of Siraj's brilliant run overseas, with or without Bumrah, a victory in overseas matches is expected with a great deal of hope, rather than prayed for. 99 of his Test wickets have come away from home.

Will Siraj continue his golden run? (ANI)

