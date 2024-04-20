Antalya [Turkiye], April 20 (ANI): The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has sent a 14-member strong contingent for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championship starting from April 21 in Turkiye, where the country will be represented in the men's and women's 20 km race walk and marathon race walk mixed relay.

The marathon race walk mixed relay, which has been included in the Paris Olympics 2024, is being contested for the first time ever at a major championship. The athletes will have to cover the full marathon distance of 42.195 km, as per Olympics.com.

The marathon will be held in relay format with the teams, composed of one male and one female athlete. The first 12.195 km will be covered by the male player, followed by 10 km covered by the female, then 10 km to be covered by the male player and the women's player covering the final 10 km of the event.

Priyanka Goswami/Akshdeep Singh and Munita Prajapati/Paramjeet Singh will be representing India in the mixed relay event.

Indian athletes Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Suraj Panwar, Servin Sebastian, Arshpreet Singh and Ram Baboo have met the Paris Olympic Qualifying Standard in the men's 20 km race walk. Priyanka has also done the same in the women's 20 km race walk.

All of these athletes will be in action during the Antalya meet. Suraj, Ram, Vikash, Servin and Arshpreet will be playing in the men's 20-kilometre race walk, while Manju Rani, Payal, Pooja Kumawat, Mokavi Muthurathinam and Ramandeep Kaur are competing in the women's 20 km race walk.

It will give Indians more time to meet the Olympic entry standards. Each country can have maximum three athletes per event in Paris 2024.

However, no Indians will be playing in the junior men's and women's 10km race walk events in Antalya.

-WORLD ATHLETICS RACE WALKING TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS 2024 SCHEDULEApril 21, Sunday

Men's 20km Race Walk - 11:40 AM ISTWomen's 20km Race Walk - 1:35 PM ISTMarathon Race Walk Mixed Relay - 3:25 PM IST

-World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships 2024: India squad

Men's team: Suraj Panwar, Ram Baboo, Vikash Singh, Servin Sebastian, Arshpreet SinghWomen's team: Manju Rani, Payal, Pooja Kumawat, Mokavi Muthurathinam, Ramandeep KaurMixed relay teams: Priyanka Goswami-Akshdeep Singh, Munita Prajapati-Paramjeet Singh. (ANI)

