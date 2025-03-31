Foz do Iguacu [Brazil], March 31 (ANI): The Indian men's contingent at the much-anticipated World Boxing Cup 2025 to be played in Brazil from March 31 to April 5 will be eying for medal-winning performances after they were handed a mixed draw with two boxers getting a direct entry in the semi-finals and few more needing just a win to reach the last four.

The first leg of the World Boxing Cup, officially known as the "World Boxing Cup: Brazil 2025--Foz do Iguacu," will see over 130 boxers from 19 countries compete for medals and ranking points. The next two legs will be held in Kazakhstan and India, and the highest-ranked boxers will then qualify for the season-ending World Boxing Cup finals.

The World Boxing Cup 2025 series is being organised by World Boxing, which was officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee in February this year, thereby paving the way for the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 10 men Indian contingent boasts of nine reigning national champions, including 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Narender and will be hoping to bring home at least half a dozen medals, including a couple of golds.

Lakshya Chahar will be the only Indian boxer in the 80 kg category on the opening day of competition. He will have his task cut out as he takes on Paris Olympian and former world championships silver medallist, Wanderley Pereira of Brazil, in the opening round.

Among the other Indians in fray, Sachin (60kg) and Vishal (90kg) have a bye in the opening round and will direct take the ring in the semi-finals while Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg) will need to beat last year's World Boxing Cup finals silver medallist Ellis Trowbridge of Great Britain to book a spot in the semifinals.

Nikhil Dubey (75kg) could make it to the semifinals with a win over local hope Kaue Belini, while Narender will face off against Kazak's Daniyal Saparbay in the quarterfinals.

Among the other Indian boxers in the fray, Manish Kumar (55kg), Abhinav Jamwal (65kg), and Hitesh (70kg) have also received byes in the opening round. Manish is likely to face off against Paris Olympian Yusuif Chothia of Australia or USA debutant Orlando Zamora in the second round, while Jamwal will meet Denis Bril of Germany.

Men (first round):50kg: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Ellis Trowbridge (UK)55kg: Manish Rathore vs bye 60 kg: Sachin vs bye 65kg: Abhinash Jamwal vs bye70kg: Hitesh vs bye75 kg: Nikhil Dubey vs Kaue Belini (Brazil)80kg: Lakshya Chahar vs Wanderley Pereira (Brazil)85kg: Jugnoo vs Abdoulaye Traore (France)90kg: Vishal vs bye 90+kg: Narender vs Daniyal Saparbay (Kazakhstan).(ANI)

