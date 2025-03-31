The road to WWE WrestleMania 41 is well and truly on and it leads us to WWE Monday Night Raw on April 1, which will be aired live from the O2 Arena in London. Some blockbuster matches and segments have already been planned for the show. John Cena, who has embraced this new 'heel' persona of his will make an appearance and is set to confront or be confronted by WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Last week, 'The American Nightmare' invited John Cena for a fight and like a true 'heel' the 'Cenation Leader' had walked out. What will happen when these two confront again? Plus, the Women's World Title will be on the line when the champion Iyo Sky defends it against Rhea Ripley with Bianca Belair, her opponent at WWE WrestleMania 41 as the special guest referee. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, March 28: CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns To Main Event Night One Of WrestleMania 41, LA Knight Retains US Championship and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

After being attacked last week on Raw, men's Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is set to team up with Penta to face Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Also, AJ Styles and Logan Paul will have a segment which can potentially lead to a match between the two at WWE WrestleMania 41. This is WWE's last episode on its European tour before WrestleMania 41.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce Announces Events/Matches for Raw on March 31

#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP gives you the #RawOnNetflix rundown ahead of tomorrow at a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT! pic.twitter.com/AA1RmcOesa — WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2025

John Cena, Cody Rhodes Meet Again on Raw

Ever since turning 'heel' John Cena has been pretty vocal about his hatred for the fans and last week, he even went on to claim how he would 'ruin wrestling' and retire with the WWE title once he wins it at WWE WrestleMania 41 and breaks Ric Flair's record. Cody Rhodes came out and confronted him all right but John Cena did not seem to be too interested in a showdown. Rather, he left the ring and let Cody Rhodes have the final word. Interestingly, there has been no verbal showdown between the two and fans will look forward to one on Monday Night Raw in London when these two face off. A promo is surely set to spice up the rivalry heading into WWE WrestleMania 41 and it is something that this feud needs, especially this Monday Night Raw being John Cena's final advertised appearance before the 'show of shows' in Las Vegas. When Is WrestleMania 41? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST of WWE Two-Night PLE Featuring John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

Plus, there have been rumours that The Rock might make an appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw and this will surely add to the intrigue around the John Cena-Cody Rhodes feud, giving it some much-needed hype heading into WWE WrestleMania 41.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

Iyo Sky Defends Women's World Title Against Rhea Ripley

Iyo Sky is set to defend her Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee. After losing the title to Iyo Sky weeks ago, Rhea Ripley has made it clear that she is not going to let it slide. Iyo Sky will put her title on the line and it is expected that this clash will be a chaotic one. Iyo Sky might end up retaining the title but it can be speculated that the ending of this match might pave the way for a Triple Threat at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Bron Breakker, Penta to Face Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor

After being opponents last week, Bron Breakker is set to team up with Penta this time as they take on Judgement Day's Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. During their Intercontinental Championship match last week, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor intervened which caused a disqualification. The Judgement Day then brutally assaulted both the stars, laying them out to close the show. Penta and Bron Breakker have a score to settle with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio and the two babyfaces are expected to win this contest. However, WWE has teased some tension within the Judgement Day and there might be some more nervous moments between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio between the two. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, March 24: John Cena, Cody Rhodes Face Off Again, CM Punk Addresses His WrestleMania 41 Opponents, Lyra Valkyria, Bron Breakker Retain Titles and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Jimmy Uso to Face Gunther

After slapping the taste out of Gunther's mouth last week, Jimmy Uso is set to take on the WWE World Heavyweight Champion this week on Monday Night Raw. The 'Ring General' will aim at some retribution for the humiliation he suffered last week and it is expected that he will win this match. Jey Uso might make an appearance during or after the match, adding to the intrigue around this showdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE India (@wweindia)

Other Matches/Events to Watch Out for

Logan Paul will call out AJ Styles on WWE Monday Night Raw. The 'Maverick' will have some words for the former WWE Champion and two might end up brawling. Also, the New Day featuring Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will also be in action.

