Bangkok [Thailand], March 8 (ANI): The Indian Youth boxing team made a strong start to its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday, with Joyshree Devi Chirom, Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam and Sahil Duhan registering victories on the opening day of the tournament.

In the women's 54kg category, Joyshree Devi Chirom secured a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the second round against her opponent from Tajikistan, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

In the men's division, Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (50kg) and Sahil Duhan (60kg) also began their campaigns on a winning note, both recording 5-0 unanimous decision victories over opponents from the Philippines and China, respectively.

The Indian team is competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, making the tournament an important step in the pathway toward qualification and preparation for the Youth Olympic Games.

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held from March 8 to 15, brings together some of the most promising youth boxers from across the world and serves as a key developmental event in the global boxing calendar.

Indian youth boxers had delivered a historic performance last year at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, clinching seven medals, including four gold, two silver and one bronze, marking India's best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental stage.

The Indian contingent will look to build on the positive start as the preliminary rounds continue in Bangkok. (ANI)

