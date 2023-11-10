Ahmedabad, Nov 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Afghanistan and South Africa here on Friday.

Afghanistan innings

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Klaasen b Maharaj 25

Ibrahim Zadran c de Kock b Coetzee 15

Rahmat Shah c Miller b Ngidi 26

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) c de Kock b Maharaj 2

Azmatullah Omarzai not out 97

Ikram Alikhil c de Kock b Coetzee 12

Mohammad Nabi c de Kock b Ngidi 2

Rashid Khan c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 14

Noor Ahmad c de Kock b Coetzee 26

Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Markram b Coetzee 8

Naveen-ul-Haq run out (Rabada) 2

Extras: (b 4, lb 1, w 10) 15

Total: All out in 50 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 41-1, 41-2, 45-3, 94-4, 112-5, 116-6, 160-7, 204-8, 226-9, 244-10.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 10-0-40-0, Lungi Ngidi 8.3-0-69-2, Aiden Markram 4.3-0-25-0, Gerald Coetzee 10-1-44-4, Keshav Maharaj 10-1-25-2, Andile Phehlukwayo 7-0-36-1. More PTI

