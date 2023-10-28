Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Australian openers David Warner and Travis Head created a new batting record in their World Cup match against New Zealand at Dharamshala on Saturday.

Warner and Head stitched a partnership of 175 runs in just 19.1 overs (115 balls). The opening duo achieved a run rate of 9.13 per over, which is the highest run rate for any 150-run plus opening stand in ODIs.

Warner and Head overtook England duo of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, who scored 159 in 105 balls, with a run rate of 9.08 against Pakistan in Bristol back in 2019.

This is the second-highest partnership for the first wicket by Australia in an ODI against New Zealand. The highest partnership is by Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh, of 189 runs against Kiwis in 2000.

Travis Head is also the fifth Australian to register a World Cup hundred on his debut in the tournament. Other names to do so are Trevor Chappell, Geoff Marsh, Andrew Symonds and Aaron Finch.

Coming to the match, a 175-run opening stand between Travis Head (109 in 67 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes) and Warner and contributions from lower middle-order such as Glenn Maxwell (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (38 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (37 in 14 balls with two fours and four sixes) powered Aussies to 388 in 49.2 overs.

Glenn Phillips (3/37) and Trent Boult (3/77) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner got two wickets while Matt Henry and James Neesham took one each. (ANI)

