Sandnes (Norway), Mar 24 (AP) The father of Norwegian middle-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen went on trial Monday accused of violently abusing his superstar son.

Jakob, 24, spent the weekend underlining his position as one of the world's finest athletes by winning gold medals in the 3,000 meters and 1500 meters at the World Indoor Championships in China.

His father Gjert, who used to coach his son, could face up to six years in jail over an alleged 14-year campaign of domestic abuse, which also involved Jakob's younger sister.

The defense has played the first episode of the TV documentary series Team Ingebrigtsen in court, saying that if there was evidence of abuse the film makers would have uncovered it.

“This claim of domestic abuse is unique because there were productions being made with the family in training camps, during holidays and in everyday life. If there had been systematic abuse it would have been discovered,” Gjert's defense attorney, Heidi Reisvang, told the Associated Press.

Reisvang added that the court should differentiate between the role of coach and father.

“It is clear that someone training to be a world champion has a different upbringing to most people and the rules will be strict when related to eating, sleeping and training,” she said.

Gjert became a prominent media figure in Norway in 2016 following his involvement in the Team Ingebrigtsen series, in which he was seen coaching his three track and field sons, Jakob, Filip and Henrik.

The series ran until 2021. By 2022 the trio had parted ways with their coach-father and the following year co-signed a column in the national newspaper, VG, accusing Gjert of physical violence and intimidation.

The police opened an investigation, with court proceedings eventually brought relating to Gjert's treatment of Jakob and his younger sister.

On Monday, the prosecution read out the charges, which relate to violation of sections 219 and 282 of the Norwegian Penal Code relating to maltreatment in close relationships.

Asked how he pleaded, Gjert replied “not guilty.”

Gjert continued coaching after the split with his sons and now guides Jakob's 1500 meters Norwegian rival Narve Gilje Nordas, who will give evidence for the defense in court.

Jakob missed the first day of the trial but is due to give evidence on Tuesday after a 5,000-mile journey from Nanjing in China back to the Soer Rogaland District Court in his home city of Sandnes on the west coast of Norway.

The trial is due to last until May 16. (AP)

