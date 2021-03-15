Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Paddler Manika Batra's run at the World Singles Qualification tournament came to an end on Monday after she suffered a 4-1 defeat against Monaco's Xiaoxin Yang in the women's singles knockout stage-I semi-final match in Doha.

Despite losing the first two games, World No. 63 Batra held her nerve and attempted a comeback by winning the third game. However, her relatively higher-ranked opponent Yang, World No. 44, didn't let the momentum slip and wrapped up the tie 11-9, 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9.

Earlier in the quarter-finals played late on Sunday, Batra thrashed Uzbekistan's Rimma Gufranova 12-10, 11-3, 11-6, 11-4 while Sutirtha Mukherjee lost against Russian Polina Mikhailova 12-10, 7-11, 8-11, 11-8, 10-12, 5-11 in a thrilling match.

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan also made exits after suffering losses in their respective men's singles second-round matches on Sunday.

The Indian paddlers will now shift their focus to Asian Olympic Qualification tournament, which is scheduled from March 18-20 in Doha. Sharath and Sathiyan will be in action in the men's singles while Batra and Mukherjee will play in the women's singles.

In the mixed doubles category, Sharath and Batra will also look to seal the Olympics berth. (ANI)

