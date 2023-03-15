Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and opted to field first against UP Warriorz (UPW) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match here at DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday.

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz suffered defeat in their last match against Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, On the other hand, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB faced a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last encounter. RCB are yet to register their first victory of the tournament.

"We will like to field first. It is a fresh wicket and we will try to use it. Thanks to all the fans for supporting us, we have not played the brand of cricket we would like it but we have been backed and we want to do it for each other. Kanika is fit and back into the XI," Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana said at the time of the toss.

"We would have looked to bowl first. But great opportunity for the batters to go out and put in a score. Grace Harris is fit and comes in for Shabnim Ismail. RCB have a good batting lineup and will come hard at us. I am really proud of the way we have played so far," UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy said at the time of the toss.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh and Kanika Ahuja.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. (ANI)

