Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Following her side's 72-run win over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) eliminator, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lauded Issy Wong and Nat Sciver-Brunt for their performances.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 72 followed by Issy Wong's hat-trick helped Mumbai Indians register a comprehensive win over UP Warriorz here at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday.

"We have a decent bowling wicket, we know anyone can come and take wickets. Wongy is always excited to bowl, today she was always there and very happy. She is someone who can take us through any game [on Nat Sciver-Brunt]. We have young girls doing well on the field, we have always spoken about getting some run-outs and that was a crucial point in the game. They have a very positive energy and are happy to have them. They are a very good side and we just want to enjoy the final," said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation.

With this win, Mumbai Indians have reached the final of the WPL, where they will take on Delhi Capitals.

After being put to bat first by UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians made 182/4 in their 20 overs. A quickfire knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt (72 off 38 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes) proved to be extremely helpful for MI in posting a competitive total. She had a 60-run stand for the fourth wicket with Melie Kerr (29 off 19 balls). Openers Yastika Bhatia (21) and Hayley Matthews (26) also put up decent contributions.

Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers for UP Warriorz, taking 2/39 in four overs. Parshavi Chopra and Anjali Sarvani took a wicket each.

In the chase of 183, UP Warriorz did not look like a threat at all. Except for Kiran Navgire (43 off 27 balls), no other batter could touch the 20-run mark. In the 13th over of the match, Issy swung things in MI's favour completely by dismissing Kiran, Simran Shaikh (0) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) within three straight balls to take the first-ever hat-trick of WPL.

UPW lost wickets on regular basis and were bundled out for 110 in 17.4 overs.

Wong (4/15) finished as the pick of the bowlers for MI. Saika Ishaque also took 2/24 in her four overs. Nat Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita took one wicket each.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was given the 'Player of the Match' award for her match-winning performance.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 182/4 (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72*, Amelie Kerr 29; Sophie Ecclestone 2-39) vs UP Warriorz 110 (Kiran Navgire 43; Issy Wong 4/15). (ANI)

