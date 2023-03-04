Navi Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the opening match of the inaugural Womens Premier League between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.
Mumbai Indians Women Innings:
Yastika Bhatia
c Wareham b Tanuja Kanwar
1
Hayley Matthews
b Gardner
47
Nat Sciver-Brunt c Sneh Rana b Wareham
23
Harmanpreet Kaur c Hemalatha b Sneh Rana
65
Amelia Kerr
not out
45
Pooja Vastrakar
c Monica Patel b Sneh Rana
15
Issy Wong
not out
6
Extras: (B-1, W-4)
5
Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)
207
Fall of Wickets: 15-1, 69-2, 77-3, 166-4, 201-5
Bowler: Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-38-1, Mansi Joshi 2-0-17-0, Tanuja Kanwar 2-0-12-1, Monica Patel 2-0-34-0, Georgia Wareham 3-0-30-1, Annabel Sutherland 3-0-32-0, Sneh Rana 4-0-43-2. (MORE) PTI
