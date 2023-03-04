Navi Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the opening match of the inaugural Womens Premier League between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians Women Innings:

Yastika Bhatia

c Wareham b Tanuja Kanwar

1

Hayley Matthews

b Gardner

47

Nat Sciver-Brunt c Sneh Rana b Wareham

23

Harmanpreet Kaur c Hemalatha b Sneh Rana

65

Amelia Kerr

not out

45

Pooja Vastrakar

c Monica Patel b Sneh Rana

15

Issy Wong

not out

6

Extras: (B-1, W-4)

5

Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)

207

Fall of Wickets: 15-1, 69-2, 77-3, 166-4, 201-5

Bowler: Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-38-1, Mansi Joshi 2-0-17-0, Tanuja Kanwar 2-0-12-1, Monica Patel 2-0-34-0, Georgia Wareham 3-0-30-1, Annabel Sutherland 3-0-32-0, Sneh Rana 4-0-43-2. (MORE) PTI

