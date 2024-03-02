Bengaluru, Mar 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Smriti Mandhana c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Wong 9
Sophie Devine lbw b Ishaque 9
Sabbhineni Meghana c Keerthana b Nat Sciver-Brunt 11
Ellyse Perry not out 44
Richa Ghosh c Sajana b Vastrakar 7
Sophie Molineux b Vastrakar 12
Georgia Wareham c Kerr b Nat Sciver-Brunt 27
Shreyanka Patil not out 7
Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5
Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 131
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-31, 3-33, 4-42, 5-71, 6-123
Bowling: Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-27-2, Hayley Matthews 4-0-29-0, Issy Wong 3-0
-20-1, Saika Ishaque 2-0-9-1, Amelia Kerr 3
-0-20-0, Pooja Vastrakar 3-0-14-2, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana 1-0-11-0.
Mumbai Indians:
Yastika Bhatia c Ghosh b Devine 31
Hayley Matthews c Mandhana b Patil 26
Nat Sciver-Brunt c Molineux b Wareham 27
Amelia Kerr not out 40
Pooja Vastrakar not out
8
Extras: (W-1)
1
Total: (For 3 wickets in 15.1 overs) 133
Fall of wickets: 1-45, 2-69, 3-118
Bowling: Renuka Singh 2-0-25-0, Sophie Molineux 3-0-26-0, Sophie Devine 2-0-16-1, Georgia Wareham 2.1-0-18-1, Shreyanka Patil 2-0-15-1, Simran Bahadur 1-0-11-0, Ellyse Perry 2-0-10-0, Asha Sobhana 1-0-12-0.
