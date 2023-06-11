London [UK], June 11 (ANI): Australia legend Ricky Ponting revealed his thoughts on the Cameron Green catch that led to the dismissal of Shubman Gill at a vital stage of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final on day four here at The Oval.

On the fourth day of a gripping match at The Oval, Gill was declared out by TV umpire Richard Kettleborough at the stroke of tea after India got a strong start in their run chase, with 444 needed to win.

Pacer Scott Boland found the edge of India opener's bat and Cameron Green dove to his left in his preferred gully position to complete the catch, but the debate has opened up in the cricket world on whether the Australia all-rounder was successful in getting his hands under the ball and controlling it.

Green immediately started celebrating the superb catch with his teammates. Fans and many players debated whether the batter was out or not as well as whether Green avoided hitting the ball on the grass when his hand came on the ground after catching it as soon as the 'out' decision was shown on the huge screen. Gill and India captain Rohit Sharma were left unconvinced by the decision as tea was taken right away.

"When I saw it live, I knew it had carried to him on the full, but I wasn't sure what the action was after that from all replays we have seen. I actually think some part of the ball did touch the ground and it is the interpretation of the umpire that as long as the fielder has complete control of the ball before the ball hits the ground then it is out," Ponting told the ICC.

"That must have been what the umpires' interpretation was and I think that is exactly what happened. It carried probably six or eight inches off the ground then there was another action after that," he added.

Ponting anticipates that the catch will be hotly debated after the game and for some time after, and that views will remain divided.

"There will be a lot of talk about it I am sure and there will probably be more talk in India than in Australia. Everyone in India will think it is not out and everyone in Australia will think it is out," Ponting suggested.

"If it had have been given out on the field then I think the third umpire has to find conclusive evidence to overturn that decision and I don't think there would have been conclusive evidence. The reason I am saying that is, even without the soft signal, the third umpire thought it was out. At the end of the day I think the correct decision has probably been made," Ponting said. (ANI)

