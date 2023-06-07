London, Jun 7 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia here on Wednesday.

Australia 1st Innings:

David Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43

Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Mohd Siraj 0

Marnus Labuschagne b Mohd Shami 26

Steven Smith not out 95

Travis Head not out 146

Extras: (B-1 LB-5 NB-5 W-6) 17

Total: (For 3 wickets in 85 overs) 327

Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/71 3/76

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 20-3-77-1, Mohammed Siraj 19-4-67-1, Umesh Yadav 14-4-54-0, Shardul Thakur 18-2-75-1, Ravindra Jadeja 14-0-48-0.

