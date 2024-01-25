Mapusa (Goa) [India], January 25 (ANI): India's Nithya Mani qualified for the main draw of the ongoing WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 after winning her final qualifying round match on Wednesday at the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa, Goa.

Chennai-based Nithya won a nail-biting contest against England's Tin-Tin Ho by 3-2 (11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7) in the Women's Singles - Qualifying Round 3 to move into the main draws, scheduled to take place from Thursday.

Ultimate Table Tennis is hosting the tournament under the guidance of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

In the women's singles category, Ayhika Mukherjee faced a 1-3 (11-5, 9-11, 6-11, 6-11) defeat against Turkey's Sibel Altinkaya, while Spain's Sofia Zhang beat Diya Chitale 3-1 (11-5, 6-11, 14-12, 11-0) in the Qualifying Round 3 to move into the main draw. Sutirtha Mukherjee went down 1-3 (8-11, 7-11, 12-10, 4-11) against Hanna Ryu in Women's Singles - Qualifying Round 2 to exit the tournament.

Meanwhile, the men's singles category saw a 2-3 (7-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 8-11) defeat of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran against Vincent Picard of France in Qualifying Round 2. Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw got the better of Manav Thakkar 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-7) in the Qualifying Round 3.

Jeet Chandra and Payas Jain made their way into the main draw in the men's doubles category as they registered a comfortable 3-1 (11-13, 11-7, 12-10, 11-4) win over compatriots Yashansh Malik and Abhinandh Pradhivadhi. Sayali Wani and Taneesha Kotecha beat the India pair of Suhana Saini and Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6) in the Women's Doubles - Qualifying Round 2 to reach the main draw.

In the mixed doubles category, Manush Shah and Diya Chitale overcame the challenge of Snehit Suravajjula and Sreeja Akula by 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-8) in Qualifying Round 2.

The action will be available live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD channel on TV and live stream on Sony Liv app. (ANI)

