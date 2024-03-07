Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday overtook batting talisman Virat Kohli for the most runs for India in a Test series against England.

Jaiswal achieved the feat on Day One of the fifth Test match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

The young Indian opener has been in good form in the five-match Test series and in the nine innings that he has played so far, he has scored 712 runs at an average of 89. He has slammed 68 fours and 26 overhead boundaries.

Kohli had scored 655 runs at an average of 109.2 in the 2016-17 home Test series against England after appearing in eight innings.

The 22-year-old is the fifth fastest player to complete 1,000 Test runs after making debut. Jaiswal took 239 days to reach the 1000-run mark after making his Test debut on July 12, 2023, against West Indies.

After making his Test debut, Jaiswal has played nine Tests and appeared in 16 innings where he scored 1,028 runs at an average of 68.53. He has scored two double centuries in England series.

Jaiswal scored 57 runs in India's first innings. At stumps India were 135/1 with Rohit Sharma (52*) and Shubman Gill (26*) at the crease. Earlier, England were bowled out for 218. (ANI)

