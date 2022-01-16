New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): India batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday congratulated Virat Kohli for an outstanding stint as Team India's Test captain.

Kohli on Saturday stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years.

"Congrats @imVkohli, on a captaincy tenure you can truly be proud of! You have driven Indian cricket to greater heights, and am sure have a lot more to contribute. Wishing you the very best!" tweeted Pujara.

On the other hand, India pacer Umesh Yadav also worte, "You led the team to achieve unprecedented heights, No 1 test team for so many years & made them a dominant force to reckon with.I know that in your next chapter,you will continue to contribute the same way and reap more success for the country. All the best Skip.Been a pleasure."

Kohli has been the most successful Test captain India has ever produced. After taking over the reins from MS Dhoni, he has led India in 68 Test matches and secured 40 wins at a win percentage of 58.82.

As Test captain, he registered his first series win against Sri Lanka in 2015, a victory that India registered in the Emerald Island after 22 years.

Under his leadership, Team India also scripted history as they registered their first Test series win in Australia in 2018, clinched series in the West Indies, attained the No.1 spot in Test rankings and later in the subsequent years marched into the maiden ICC World Test Championship Final in 2021.

Kohli also holds the impeccable record of winning 24 out of the 31 Tests played at home as captain, having lost only two Tests. (ANI)

