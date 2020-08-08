New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma sealed the deal with a Roka ceremony on Saturday, where the duo said "yes" to each other along with their families.

The couple donned traditional attires for the ceremony.

Also Read | ENG 22/1 in 11.1 Overs (Target 277) | England vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of 1st Test Day 4: Mohammad Abbas Removes Rory Burns.

"We said "Yes" along with our families #rokaceremony," Chahal tweeted.

The spinner would next be seen in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to be played in the UAE.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Napoli: Check Out Expected Line-Ups for BAR vs NAP, Champions League 2019-20 at Camp Nou.

The tournament will be played from September 19-November 10 and it will run for a total of 53 days.

For the first time, the IPL final will be played on a weekday (Tuesday).

Chahal was last seen in action in the ODI series against New Zealand in February this year.

The 30-year-old has so far played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is for India, managing to take 146 wickets across both formats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)