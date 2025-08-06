Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], August 6 (ANI): Zimbabwe batter Brendan Taylor, who makes his return to the national set-up after three and a half years, is on the verge of becoming the third player from his country to make 10,000 runs in international cricket as Zimbabwe gear up for the second Test match against New Zealand, starting from Friday onwards.

Zimbabwe is currently 1-0 down in the series. He became available for selection following the completion of a three-and-a-half-year suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), after he accepted responsibility for breaching both the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and the ICC Anti-Doping Code. Since then, Taylor has undergone a thorough rehabilitation programme and has consistently demonstrated a sincere commitment to personal growth, accountability and restoring trust. His presence in the side adds a lot of strength and experience, having played 34 Tests and overall 284 international matches in his career.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Kerala Visit Not Officially Called Off Yet, Sponsors Deny Receiving Any Formal Communication From Argentina FA: Report.

Brendan is the third-highest run-getter for Zimbabwe, having made 9,938 runs across all formats of the game at an average of 34.15, with 17 centuries and 57 fifties. His best score is 171. Just 62 more runs will make him the third member of the 10,000 run club for Zimbabwe, with Andy Flower (11,580 runs in 276 matches with 16 centuries at an average of 40.63) and Grant Flower (10,028 runs in 288 matches at an average of 32.03, with 12 centuries) already a part of the club.

With 2,320 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 36.25, six centuries and 12 fifties, Brendan is the fourth-highest run-getter in whites for Zimbabwe. Andy once again emerges as the top player, with 4,794 runs in 63 Tests at an average of 51.54, with 12 centuries and 27 fifties and a best score of 232*.

Also Read | Australia vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About AUS vs SA T20I and ODI Series.

As a 12th-ranked Zimbabwe side eyes an entry in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), a privilege only accessible to the top nine-ranked teams, Brendan's role becomes even more important. Zimbabwe has lost five of their last Tests and won only one of their previous eight. All of these matches have taken place this year, which has seen the nation play plenty of Test cricket with some top-ranked teams like South Africa, Bangladesh and England. Tests against Sri Lanka at home are also lined up.

It is their batting which has let them down the most and kept them out of cricket's most elite teams. They have been bowled out in 15 out of 16 innings played this year, not touching the 300-run mark even once. While the line-up still has experience of skipper Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza, the fixtures have come in plenty, but not the results. The return of Brendan will give the side an additional hand to score runs, with a promising, up-and-coming top order line-up of Brian Bennett, Nick Welch and Ben Curran also producing occasional moments of brilliance.

Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine(c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Brendan Taylor, Wellington Masakadza, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Trevor Gwandu

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, Matthew Fisher. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)