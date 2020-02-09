Stephen, Shyline Emerge Champs in MPIM

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Kenyan Stephen Kipchirchir clocked a time of 2:17.39 to emerge victorious in the Maharashtra Police International Marathon here on Sunday.

Stephen, who has a personal best of 2:11:53, dominated the race finishing two minutes ahead of compatriot Dominic Kangor and Ethiopian Zike Debebe.

The International Women's elite race was a close encounter with Kenyan Shyline Jepkorir edging out her countrywoman Gladys Kemboi in the last 50 metres.

Jepkorir, running in only her second full marathon clocked 2:41.58 and bettered her previous time of 2:57:00 by 14 minutes.

Armyman Rahul Pal clocked an impressive 2:29:44 to win the Indian elite full marathon for men, narrowly edging out Naveen Hooda by a second, who came home in 02:29:45.

In the women's full marathon, Jyoti Gawate ran with blistering pace finishing strong at 02:54:16 to clinch the trophy, much ahead of Shyalmali Singh and Ritu Pal, who finished in 02:59:56 and 03:15:46 respectively.

Rahul's younger brother Abhishek Pal won the half marathon for Indian elite in a timing of 01:05:29.

Kavita Yadav won the women's half marathon in 01:20:01.

