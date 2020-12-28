Senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday expressed sorrow over the demise of eminent dance historian and critic Sunil Kothari. The Sholay actor who is also an ace classical dancer, took to Twitter to condole the demise of the noted dance critic. She also shared how Kothari has encouraged her in the initial stage of her dance career. "Sunil Kothari, eminent dance critic has passed away. He was one of those who encouraged me in the initial stage of my career," Hema Malini wrote on Twitter. Faraaz Khan, Fareb and Mehndi Actor, Passes Away; Pooja Bhatt Condoles Demise Of Bollywood Actor

"He was a passionate lover of art, a spl [special] person who took grt [great] interest in classical dance and encouraged young dancers. Will truly miss u Sunilji," her tweet further read. Kothari passed away following a cardiac arrest on Sunday at the age of 87. In his entire career span, the late dance critic has written 12 books on different forms of Indian classical dance forms. From Dil Bechara, Vijay’s Selfie With Fans, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Pregnancy Announcement, Chadwick Boseman’s Demise News And Others, Posts That Ruled Twitter In 2020!

Hema Malini Mourns the Loss of Sunil Kothari

Sunil Kothari, eminent dance critic has passed away.He was one of those who encouraged me in the initial stage of my career. He was a passionate lover of art, a spl person who took grt interest in classical dance and encouraged young dancers. Will truly miss u Sunilji — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 28, 2020

He was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2001 for his contribution to the Indian classical dance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)