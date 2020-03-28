Suresh Raina Pledges to Donate Rs 52 Lakh to Combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday pledged to donate Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19."It's time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I'm pledging Rs52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (Rs31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & Rs21 lakh to the UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind! #StayHomeIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath," Raina tweeted.Lauding Raina's effort Modi replied "That's a brilliant fifty, @ImRaina! #IndiaFightsCorona".Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show there support for the cause.On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.Various athletes have come forward to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus. Among them is Indian sprinter Hima Das, who on Thursday said that she will donate a month's salary to the Assam government's coronavirus relief fund.Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

