Surjewala Hits out at Khattar for 'freezing' New Recruitment for One Year

Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for reportedly saying that new recruitment in the state will not be carried out for one year.

"A 'Tughlaqi farman' (diktat) has been issued by Chief Minister Khattar that Haryana youth will not get jobs for one year," the Congress chief spokesperson told reporters.

Khattar had reportedly said that the state government has "frozen" new recruitment for one year while no employee will get LTC this year in view of the present situation caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surjewala claimed that during the past five years, the Khattar government in the name of jobs had given "lollipop" to youth and unemployment rate in the state was quite high and now "grave injustice has been done to the youth by this new order of the BJP-JJP dispensation".

"Haryana's youth are educated, they have the ability, where will they go for one year if government freezes recruitment. Banning recruitment shows insensitive attitude of the government," he said.

"We want to ask the Khattar government can they understand difficulty of parents, whose educated son or daughter is unemployed and sitting at home. We want to request the government to kindly take back this order," the former Haryana minister said.

