Beijing, Sep 15: World Table Tennis (WTT) has announced the WTT Champions and WTT Cup Finals will be held in China in October after the Chengdu 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships. From October 19 to 23, the WTT Champions in Macao will gather the top 30 men and women paddlers from the ITTF world rankings published on August 23, and two wildcards.https://www.latestly.com/socially/sports/cricket/naseem-shah-auctions-his-six-hitting-bat-from-asia-cup-2022-match-against-afghanistan-to-shahid-afridi-foundation-for-pakistan-flood-relief-campaign-4207759.html

It will be the last opportunity for players to earn ranking points and qualify for the WTT Cup Finals to be held in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province. The WTT Cup Finals will provide a stage for the best 16 men and women players to compete between October 27 and 30. Both events will feature men's and women's competitions held simultaneously, with only a main draw knockout phase, reports Xinhua.

"There will be two marquee WTT events in China following the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, so the table tennis craze will continue for a long time, which is very beneficial to the promotion of this sport," commented Liu Guoliang, WTT board member and Council Chair.

"We expect players from all over the world to fully explore and experience China's history, culture and customs by participating through the Chengdu ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals, WTT Champions Macao and WTT Cup Finals Xinxiang," said Liu, also president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association.