Tamil Nadu: One More Coronavirus Death Reported, Toll Rises to 18 in State

Coronavirus Lockdown. Representative Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

Chennai, April 21: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported a spike in the number of persons who tested positive for coronavirus infection at 76. According to the Health Department, the new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours takes the state's total tally to 1,596. Coronavirus Count Reaches 18,985 in India With 1329 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 603.

While one person died taking the total number of persons dead due to COVID-19 to 18, the total number of discharged from various hospitals in the state went up to 635 persons. Currently, 145 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries are being quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport and 1,917 are under hospital isolation. Testing of 1,990 samples are under process. A total of 6,060 samples were tested on Tuesday.