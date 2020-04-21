Coronavirus Count Reaches 18,985 in India With 1329 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 603

A child wearing a mask to get protected from coronavirus. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 21: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday evening informed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 18,985, with the death toll rising to 603 and those dischared or refcoverd include 3,259. Menawhile, the Union Ministry also said that 15,122 people are still active with coronavirus and their treatment is underway. The data states that 1,329 new cases have been found in last 24 hours, while 44 deaths have been reported in the same time.

With the spike in cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday urged all the states not to use the rapid tests kits for COVID-19 for next 2 days after there were reports claiming their inaccuracy. The advisory for the same will be issued in the next 2 days, said Head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at ICMR -- Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar. ICMR Advises All States Not to Use New Rapid Test Kits for COVID-19 for Next Two Days As ‘Faulty Kits’ Raise Concerns.

Here's the tweet about latest government data:

1329 new cases and 44 deaths reported in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health https://t.co/D1cXHyek0b — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

According to he details, Maharashtra tops the state-wise chart of coronavirus death with 232 falatities, while 4,666 active cases. Following the footsetps of Maharashtra is New Delhi where 2,081 people are COVID-19 active and 47 people have died. Though the number of active cases in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are less, COVID-19 fatalities are 71 annd 74 respectively.

Earlier in the day, ICMR informed that so far they have tested 4,49,810 COVID-19 samples in India. Giving details about the samples tested, Gangakhedkar said 35,852 samples were tested on Monday, of which 29,776 samples were tested in 201 ICMR network labs and remaining 6,076 samples were tested in 86 private labs.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 61 additional districts from 23 States/UT in India have not reported any fresh cases in last 14 days. On April 21, a total of four new districts have been included in the list which include Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli & Washim in Maharashtra.