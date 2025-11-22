Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for the next three hours across various districts of Tamil Nadu warning of 'moderate' to 'light to moderate' rain with thunderstorm and likely in isolated places.

According to the Chennai Regional Meteorological Department (RMC), isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Thoothukkudi, and Tirunelveli are likely to experience "moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning likely," with chances of waterlogging, and slippery roads also affecting traffic. These places have received an orange alert form the IMD.

Areas of Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Salem Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Ranipet and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Area have received a yellow alert with waterlogging and slippery roads likely.

According to the Chennai RMC, an average wind speed of 41-61 kilometres sustained in gusts over the southern districts of the state, while moderate wind speed continued in the eastern districts, which have received a yellow alert.

A total of around 17 districts have been issued a warning, with 4 being issued orange alerts till 4 PM. (ANI)

