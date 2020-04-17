Tata Tea JaagoRe is Back with a New Cause - Iss Baar BadonKeLiye JaagoRe

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over the years JaagoRe, has become a clarion call for social awakening and Tata Tea has always used this platform to facilitate genuine change in a social Cause that has been the need of the hour.Tata Tea has announced that in the wake of unprecedented COVID-19 situation and extended lockdown period in the country, they will work towards spreading awareness and facilitating change for the cause of the Elderly, who are the most vulnerable during these times, through their social initiative, Iss baar #BadonKeLiye JaagoRe.World Health Organization (WHO) and health experts have identified elderly people as more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus outbreak due to their decreased immunity. This has been further reiterated in the PM's address with 'care for the elderly' as one of the key points in the 7 point agenda.Sushant Dash, President, Beverages - India and Middle East, Tata Consumer Products, said: "JaagoRe has always been a means to awaken people on a relevant social issue, inspire them to take action thereby make a genuine difference in society. For us, it has always been about making a real difference in people's lives and with this initiative also, that is the attempt. The initiative will involve, spreading awareness of the Social Cause viz Helping the elderly, providing relevant tips, tying up with NGOs and providing a common platform for people to connect with them, and share stories of volunteers to inspire others to take action.""It is important to understand and address the medical, psychological and social needs of the elderly whose routine life is disrupted leading them most prone to confusion and helplessness. A simple action like checking on them to see if they need anything and taking steps to help them will make a big difference. Of course, all this needs to be done keeping in line with the COVID-19 guidelines, as provided by the local administration," said Puneet Das, Vice President Marketing, Beverages India, at Tata Consumer Products."However, it is time to give back to our elders who have protected and guided us in the right direction. Every small step or action you take to help them can make a big difference. Hence, we appeal to all to join the movement, and be a catalyst of change with Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye JaagoRe," Puneet added.The initiative is also being supported by influencers, NGOs and experts in senior care management.Log onto www.jaagore.com to know more, such as guidelines for the elderly (and how one can extend help), connect with NGOs and pledge your support to help the elderly.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)