Musician Taylor Swift's latest album 'Evermore' has become her third album in the last 16 months to sell a million copies in its first week globally. As per Variety, Republic Records shared that 'Evermore' is also Swift's eighth straight studio release to sell a million copies in a week in her career. It is only Swift's debut album 'Taylor Swift' that had failed to sell a million copies worldwide. #ThisHappened2020: BTS Beats Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift to Be the Most Talked-About Music Sensation in India

The 31-year-old musician's every release since her 2008 release 'Fearless' has done so. According to Variety, 'Evermore' is quite certain to have a big second week to follow after the great first week. Taylor Swift’s Folklore Becomes First Million-Selling Album of 2020 in the US

Swift's previous album 'Folklore' which was released only four and a half months ago continues to retain its top seller position of 2020. 'Folklore' also came out to be the biggest debut of the year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)