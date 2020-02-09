Teachers Deliberate on Various Facets of Nationalism

Guwahati, Feb 9 (PTI) Teachers of different universities deliberated on various facets of nationalism in relation to India and other nations at an international seminar organised by the Bodoland University.

Speaking as one of the resource persons at the international seminar 'Reconfiguring Nationalism: Protest and Acquiescence', Dr Maya Tudor of the University of Oxford spoke on the need of an inclusive nationalism for a sustainable democracy, a release said on Sunday.

Prof Saugata Bhaduri of Jawaharlal Nehru University invoked Tagore, Derrida, Kant and Seyla Ben Habib to explore the various models of nationalism, said the release about the three-day international seminar organised by the Department of English of Bodoland University at Kokrajhar in collaboration with Department of Political Science of Cotton University in Guwahati.

Prof Susheel Kumar Sarma of University of Allahabad negotiated the real and the fictitious by referring to literary texts that underscore the very idea of nationalism, while Prof Pradip Kumar Patra of Bodoland University, gave an overall view on nationalism.

The inaugural and technical sessions were held at Bodoland University Campus on February 6 and 7, the release said.

The valedictory speech was delivered by Maureen Waters of McGill University, Canada, which was chaired by Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta of Gauhati University.

