Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): American multinational tech company Apple is reportedly gearing up to release several new Macs with an M2 chip later this year.

According to The Verge, a news outlet's source has suggested that the company will debut a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air, all outfitted with the rumoured M2 chip.

Apple hasn't offered any hints about the potential M2 chip, but the source thinks its CPU will be slightly faster than the M1's, and that it will share the same eight-core architecture.

Its graphics cores, however, may jump from seven or eight to nine or 10. In 2023, Apple may release Pro and Max versions of the M2 chip, just like it did for the M1 chip, as well as announce an M3 chip.

It's been well over a year since Apple first announced its very first in-house M1 chip in November 2020, and several months since its M1 Pro and M1 Max debut.

As Apple continues to distance itself from Intel silicon, it has a few other Macs on tap that are likely meant to shove any remaining Intel-powered devices out of its lineup.

The source expects a larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options to replace its current 27-inch iMac Pro, along with a smaller Mac Pro that comes "with the equivalent of either two or four M1 Max chips."

As per The Verge, while the Mac Mini already comes with an M1 chip, there are expectations of it to get an upgraded M1 Pro option (in addition to an M2 variation). (ANI)

