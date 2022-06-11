California [United States], June 11 (ANI): Apple has launched a new 13.6-inch iPad Pro at the same event as the MacBook Air, which was unveiled at WWDC earlier this week. Apple is already working on a 15-inch iPad Pro, reported by Bloomberg.

It wants to introduce the MacBook Air as early as next spring, making it the first laptop in the Air series of that size, as reported by GSM Arena.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is a bigger version of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air that was revealed earlier this week, thus it won't have the wedge-shaped chassis that prior models had.

According to GSM Arena, Apple is also working on a 12-inch iPad "A laptop is expected to be released by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. If that happens, it will be Apple's smallest laptop since the company discontinued the 12-inch MacBook Pro in 2019 "MacBook is a laptop computer. It's unclear whether this will be part of the MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro lineup.

Apple is also planning to offer M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered high-end MacBook Pro computers by the end of 2022, but this could be pushed out to early 2023. J414 and J416 are the codenames for the 14" and 16" sizes, respectively.

TSMC will begin mass production of the M2 Pro chip later this year. It will be manufactured using a 3nm technology and will have four efficiency cores and eight performance cores. On the other hand, the M2 Max is supposed to include 12 primary processing cores and up to 38 graphics cores.

Apple has also begun work on the M3 processor, which is likely to power the iMac and other Apple products in the future. (ANI)

