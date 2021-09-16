Washington [US], September 16 (ANI): Swedish video game developer Dice's upcoming entry in the Battlefield series, 'Battlefield 2042', has been delayed by nearly a month, Dice's parent company EA announced on Wednesday. The game will now be released on November 19 instead of October 22.

According to The Verge, on behalf of the Battlefield 2042 team, Oskar Gabrielson, studio GM at Dice said in a statement, said, "Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams."

Also Read | PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2021.

He further added, "Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players."

However, Gabrielson also said that news about the game's forthcoming open beta will be shared later this month, so fans might have a chance to try the game ahead of the pushed-back launch soon.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Deprived of Sex by Husband, Beaten and Abandoned Months After Marriage in Danilimda.

'Battlefield 2042' is the latest game to be delayed in part due to difficulties created by the pandemic.

Other examples include 'The Last of Us Part II', which was delayed by about a month in 2020; 'Halo Infinite', which was delayed from its original November 2020 release that would have coincided with the launch of the Xbox Series X / S; and PS5 exclusive 'Deathloop', which was released on Tuesday after two COVID-19-related delays.

As per The Verge, upon release, 'Battlefield 2042' will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)