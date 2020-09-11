Washington D.C. [USA], September 11 (ANI): Entertainment giant Disney is currently testing a new feature for its online video streaming platform Disney Plus which will allow its subscribers to create tiny private watch parties.

According to The Verge, the feature seemingly allows up to six people to join the party.

Also Read | Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Welcome Their Second Baby and It’s a Boy!.

The outlet further confirmed that GroupWatch is currently being tested in Canada for select Disney Plus subscribers, though the company is expecting to roll out the feature to other markets this fall.

The new feature allows the subscribers to stream any film or television show on the platform. (ANI)

Also Read | Bahrain, Israel Announce ‘Historic Peace Deal’, US President Donald Trump Shares Joint Statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)