Washington [US], April 27 (India): Social media platform Facebook recently added a Spotify mini-player within its app that will now let users stream content on it while browsing.

According to Mashable, the feature is currently available for both iOS and Android users in 27 countries, and support for more markets will be added in the coming months.

The feature, which is an extension of the social sharing option within the Spotify app, will ask users whether they want to share the content to "Stories" or "News Feed".

If the latter is chosen, users seeing the shared content will be able to stream content from within the app as they use it. Premium users will experience full playback directly, while free users can use shuffle mode accompanied by ads.

The process of launching the mini-player is fairly straightforward. The first time you try to use the mini-player, you'll need to connect your Facebook and Spotify accounts together.

If you're not already logged into Spotify at that point, you'll have to do that first. The mini-player is persistent so that if you keep scrolling down, you'll still hear the music.

The countries where the capability is presently available are Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Thailand, Uruguay, and the U.S.

As per Mashable, the feature is expected to expand to other markets later in 2021. (ANI)

