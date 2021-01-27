Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): Fujifilm has announced the X-E4, which has the most compact interchangeable-lens camera in its X-series lineup.

According to The Verge, at 121.3mm x 72.9mm x 32.7mm, the X- E4 camera is more than a centimetre thinner than its predecessor, the X-E3 from 2017.

The X-E series slots into Fujifilm's line-up as an option for enthusiast photographers who prefer a rangefinder-style design to DSLR-like cameras like the X-T4 but don't need the optical viewfinder of the X-Pro3. And the camera could be viewed as an interchangeable-lens, EVF-only version of the X100V.

Just like the X100V, there's a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans sensor, dedicated dials for shutter speed and exposure compensation, and a new tilting screen that sits flush against the body. The shutter dial now also has a 'P' setting for a fully automatic program mode. The grip on the front of the X-E3 has been completely removed.

For video, the X-E4 can capture 4K/30fps 4:2:0 8-bit video down-sampled from 6K and store it on internal media, or output 4K/30fps 4:2:2 10-bit video over its HDMI port. It's also capable of 1080p footage at 240fps.

The Verge reported that the X-E4 will be released in March for USD 849.95 body-only in black and silver.

Also, there is a USD 1,049.95 kit that includes a new version of Fujifilm's 27mm f/2.8 pancake lens (pictured above); unlike its predecessor, this one is weather-resistant and has an aperture ring. It will be available separately in March for USD 399.95, as will a new USD 799.99 70-300mm f/4-5.6 zoom lens. (ANI)

