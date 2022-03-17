Washington, March 17: Google has confirmed on Thursday that it will be hosting its I/O event this year live from the Shoreline Amphitheater on May 11-12. The event will mostly take place online, with some of it likely to be live-streamed from the venue.

"This year's event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience, and is completely free and open to everyone virtually," Google spokesperson Alex Garcia-Kummert said in a statement to The Verge. The limited audience will be comprised primarily of Google employees and some partners. Google I/O 2022 Date Set for May 11, Android 13 Release Expected.

Registration will be free and will begin sometime this month, according to an FAQ. There will be no tickets, which seems to mean that everyone who wants to attend will be able to. As per The Verge, Google I/O was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned as an online event in 2021.

At last year's event, the company made a number of big announcements including debuting Android 12's "Material You" design, revealing updates to Google Workspace, and saying that Google's Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen would be merging into one platform (now known as Wear OS 3).

