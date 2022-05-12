Washington [US], May 12 (ANI): Google has officially announced the Pixel Buds Pro, which is the most premium variant of their in-ear truly wireless earbuds.

As per The Verge, the Pixel Buds Pro is the first pair of Pixel Buds supporting active noise cancellation. The earbuds feature a custom 6-core audio processor and use custom algorithms to cancel out the noise. They also use a feature called 'Silent Seal to adapt to the shape of your ears in order to maximize the amount of noise cancelled.

Featuring a custom-designed 11mm driver, the Volume EQ automatically adjusts tuning based on the volume level. A 5-band EQ further helps in customizing the sound as per one's liking.

The Pixel Buds Pro also features a transparency mode with pressure sensors inside them.

Google says it actively measures the pressure inside your ear so the headphones can relieve pressure to keep one comfortable, although it's unclear exactly how they do this.

Pixel Buds Pro will also receive an update later this year that will enable spatial audio support. Users can enjoy surround sound effects while viewing spatial audio content on compatible Pixel phones.

Other notable features include beamforming microphones, voice accelerometer, wind-blocking mesh covers, multipoint connectivity, touch controls, and hands-free Google Assistant support with real-time translation. The earbuds also come with IPX4 water resistance.

Going on sale from July 21, the Pixel Buds Pro will be available in four colours: Coral, Lemongrass, Fog, and Charcoal. (ANI)

