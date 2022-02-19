Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): Google latest in-house font is called Roboto Serif, designed to create a more readable serif companion to its Roboto Sans typeface.

As per The Verge, the new font isn't just the old Roboto letters with some serifs, rather each letter was redrawn from scratch to create a font that "thinks about Roboto, but is a new and original design," according to Google UX manager Rob Giampietro. The new font still uses the same vertical proportions of Roboto Sans, making it possible to mix the serif and sans-serif versions in a single design.

The chunkier, retro-styled serif typefaces are coming back in style in a big way after years of minimalist sans-serif designs dominating. Serif fonts are also considered to be easier to read, thanks to the more distinct letter shapes, something that Google's new font expands on by virtue of being a variable font that can automatically change and optimize the letterforms for different size displays.

Google has been using its Roboto font in one form or another for over a decade; it was first introduced alongside Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) as the default font for the company's mobile OS. Roboto has seen plenty of variants over the years, although it's slowly but steadily been superseded as the company's primary font by Product Sans (and its Google Sans variants, also known as the "Pixel" font) across its various products. (ANI)

