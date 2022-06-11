Washington [US], June 11 (ANI): The upcoming iPhone 14 series, will most likely be officially unveiled in the second week of September, and according to the latest reports, two phones from the lineup might have a delayed launch due to a delay in the panel shipments.

Though the exact release date of this smartphone lineup is not confirmed, two iPhone 14 variants will be available for purchase shortly after that, however, according to Ross Young of DSCC, the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be delayed by one month.

Rumours suggest that during its fall event Apple will unveil all four iPhone 14 versions at the same but the Apple enthusiasts, who have been awaiting the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max launch might have to wait for a longer period.

There is no clarification as to what has caused this delay in the panel shipments but it might be due to the recent COVID-19-induced lockdown in China.

Earlier, it was reported by GSM Arena, that Apple has reportedly struck a deal with Chinese smartphone display maker BOE for the manufacture of iPhone 14 screens.

The Chinese company will produce only 6.1-inch panels; which means that the bigger iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone Pro will still exclusively use screens that are manufactured by Samsung and LG. (ANI)

