Tech giant Google is all set to host the annual conference Google I/O 2023 on May 10. The largest yearly event for developers always holds a keynote revealing the latest software and hardware breakthroughs, including Android and Pixel smartphones.

What exactly is Google I/O 2023?

Google I/O is a developer conference held annually by Google. It introduces the latest products, software, upgrades, and other advances from the companyThe entire name of Google I/O is Input/Output, and the tagline is "Innovation in the Open."

According to a report by a tech portal, The Verge quoted, the main Google I/O 2023 keynote will take place on May 10th, 2023, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, and will include statements from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. This year's event will be held in person with a small live audience at Mountain View's Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Where to watch this year's Google I/O?

aired live on Google's official YouTube channel and streamed on Google's social media sites. Users may also remain up to date by signing up for the newest updates at the company's website.

Things to expect to be announced during the event

Google's first foldable phone was rumoured to be in work for quite some time, but the company amazed everyone by making it public last week. The Pixel Fold, which folds horizontally like a book, was seen in an image and video shared by the firm.

The Google Pixel Tablet is another long-awaited product, with Google initially presenting the Android-powered tablet during its I/O conference in 2022. While first photos of the gadget did not display a particularly appealing appearance, newer leaks show a tablet that fits in with the rest of the Pixel ecosystem and is available in a variety of colour combinations.

Google previously stated that the tablet will contain a charging station and speaker that will allow you to use the device as a smart display, similar to the Amazon Echo Show. According to 9to5Google, it might also include Google's Tensor G2 CPU, Android 13, 8GB of RAM, a nanoceramic finish, and an 11-inch display.

As per The Verge report, Google will also release its latest Pixel smartphone- The Google Pixel 7A. A Tensor G2 CPU, an improved 64MP primary camera, and a 13MP ultrawide camera are among the device's rumoured specifications. It might potentially come with two firsts for Google's budget-friendly A-series devices: a 90Hz refresh rate and wireless charging capabilities.

In addition to the Pixel 7A, Google may offer us a sneak peek at the future Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, like it did with the Pixel 7 during last year's I/O. Because Google isn't anticipated to formally debut the gadget until the autumn, it's completely feasible that the firm may forego an early peek in favour of focusing on new products like the Fold.

The Pixel 8 Pro is believed to include a 6.52-inch display with rounded corners, a hole-punch front camera, and 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 8 will have a 6.2-inch screen and 8GB of RAM. Another 9to5Google discovery suggests that the Pixel 8 series may include a unique Video Unblur feature for sharpening videos.

Apart from this what else you can expect from this event? With the debut of Google's ChatGPT competitor Bard, Google has gone all in on AI, and it's probable that Google will utilise a portion of its I/O presentation to make some form of AI-related announcement.

Google may potentially introduce a wildcard product, such as an upgrade to the Pixel Watch. A new colour of the Pixel Buds A-series appears to be in the works. But, with the release of the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, Google will already have a very spectacular event.

Smaller announcements, such as improvements to Maps, Photos, and Google Assistant, are more likely to be made in between product releases. As it continues to introduce new capabilities to its Google Home app, it may have some news to give regarding its smart home products. (ANI)

