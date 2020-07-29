Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Tech giant Microsoft has launched the Family Safety app, designed to help protect a family's digital and physical safety.

The new screen time and parental controls app help you customize your kids' web access and balance healthy screen times. The application is available on iOS and Android.

"Introducing the Family Safety app. Customize your kids' web access, balance healthy screen times, and stay connected to what matters most--all in one place. Available on iOS and Android," Microsoft tweeted.

With the help of the Family Safety app, one can use web and search filters to block adult content and set browsing to kid-friendly websites with either allowed or blocked websites list.

This feature helps in maintaining healthy digital habits and works in a tight concert with the Microsoft Edge browser on Windows, Xbox, and Android. (ANI)

