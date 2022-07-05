Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): After details about the Moto X30 Pro's unusual focal lengths emerged last week, Lenovo China Mobile General Manager, Chen Jin, announced that the phone will have a 1/1.22-inch sensor on its main camera.

While not as large as the just-launched Xiaomi 12S Ultra's 1-inch behemoth, the sensor size on the X30 Pro matches Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP1, which has been rumoured to debut on the X30 Pro for a while now, as per GSM Arena.

Also Read | According to the Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration, Food Safety and Standards … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The Moto X30 Pro is expected to launch later this month and it can be easily assumed that it will be the first smartphone with a 200 megapixels main camera. The 35mm, 50mm and 85mm focal length options could be an interesting feature. However, the lack of a dedicated ultrawide module seems a bit odd.

The phone is also likely to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.67-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, and a 4,500mAh battery with 125W cable charging. (ANI)

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test: Here's What India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Said When Asked About 'BazBall' After Edgbaston Defeat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)